Urban Outfitters and peers look for breakout

There's some buzzing in the apparel store sector after Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) topped some beaten-down estimates with its Q2 report. The company pointed to a stronger mix of regular-priced sales and indicated that the early part of Q3 is trending strong.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) is up 3.77% premarket, Gap (NYSE:GPS) is 1.04% higher and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) is tracking 1.28% higher . Urban Outfitters (URBN) is up 22.35% in premarket action and is bidding to open at +$20 for the first time since May.

