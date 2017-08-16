Apple plans $1B original content investment; Taiwan blackout didn't impact suppliers

The Wall Street Journal reports that Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) plans to invest $1B in acquiring and producing original content next year.

The content budget, which equals Amazon’s original content investment in 2013, could finance 10 shows.

Former Sony execs Jamie Erlicht and Zack Van Amburg, hired by Apple in June, will handle the content budget.

Meanwhile, a major power outage in Taiwan on Tuesday didn’t significantly impact the production facilities of Apple chip assemblers and testers, according to Nikkei.

Advanced Semiconductor Engineering said the blackout cost from $500K to $800K and that it’s “still assessing the total loss from this incident.”

