Maersk CEO Skou gives upbeat shipping forecast

Shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBF) gained as much as 4% in European trading despite slipping to a Q2 loss compared to a year-ago profit, as it maintains a forecast for higher profit for the full year.

Maersk says it expects to charge $200M-$300M in Q3 for the June cyberattack that disrupted its container shipping operations for weeks, but keeps its FY 2017 guidance of generating an underlying profit above the $711M achieved in 2016.

The Maersk Line unit returned to profitability in Q2 as the market continued to emerge from the steep industry downturn, with demand outgrowing capacity for the third straight quarter while average freight rates rose; Maersk Oil also reported a rise in profit, helped by higher oil prices.

"Container shipping fundamentals are at their best since 2010," CEO Soren Skou tells Reuters following Maersk's results, with freight rates picking up and overcapacity easing as orders for new vessels fall and existing ones are scrapped.