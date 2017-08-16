Big drop in multifamily behind housing starts miss

July's seasonally adjusted annualized rate of housing starts of 1.155M fell from 1.215M in June, and was shy of estimates for a rise to $1.225M. The 1.155M level was down 5.6% from that of one year ago.

The more volatile multifamily starts tumbled 15.3% from June. Single-family starts dipped just 0.5% to 856K, but it's nevertheless the fourth month out of the last five in which single-family starts have fallen.

Building permits fell 4.1% from June vs. estimates for just a 2% drop.

The apartment REITs today may see some relief from their oversupply concerns. Interested parties: EQR, AVB, ESS, CPT, AIV, MAA, UDR

Homebuilder ETFs: ITB, XHB

