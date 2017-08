China Unicom to raise $11.7B in mixed-ownership push

China's push to inject private capital into its state-owned firms rolls on with China Unicom (CHU +6.9%) initiating Asia's biggest capital raise since 2010.

China Unicom ADRs are at a two-year high on NYSE trading.

The telecom will raise about $11.7B from an investor group that includes Alibaba (BABA +1.4% ), Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY up 5% premarket), Didi Chuxing, Baidu (BIDU +1.4% ) and JD.com (JD +1% ).

They'll get three board seats and a combined 35.2% stake in Unicom's Shanghai unit, China United Network Communications, whose board has approved issuing shares.