August VGA RAM pricing up 31% on the quarter

Quotes for RAM used in VGA graphics cards have risen nearly 31% this month to $8.50, according to Digitimes.

VGA RAM leaders (with market share): Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) (55%); SK Hynix (OTC:HXSCF, OTC:HXSCL) (35%); and Micron (NASDAQ:MU) (10%).

Samsung and SK Hynix have allocated part of their production capacities to instead produce server and handset memory, which drove up pricing.

Samsung will reportedly ramp up VGA RAM production in Q4, but that will come too late for the holiday demand so supply issues could still drive pricing up further.

Micron shares are up 1.86% .

