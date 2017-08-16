SL Green and Kilroy Realty downgraded at BAML

Turning cautious on coastal office REIT exposure, BAML downgrades NYC player SL Green (SLG -0.4% ) and West Coast operator Kilroy Realty (KRC -0.4% ) to Neutral from Buy.

Though both trade at sizable discounts to NAV, the team at BAML isn't seeing much in the way of catalysts to help close that gap. Still with coastal exposure, but recommended thanks to better outlooks for leasing spreads and same-store growth: Douglas Emmett (DEI +0.3% ), Empire State Realty (ESRT +0.6% ), and Hudson Pacific (HPP +0.4% ).

Source: Bloomberg