Mateon's CA4P fails to match response rate of placebo regimen in treatment-resistant ovarian cancer patients in Phase 2/3 study; shares down 3%

Interim data from a Phase 2/3 clinical trial assessing Mateon Therapeutics' (MATN -2.7% ) CA4P, combined with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) and physician's choice of chemo, in patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer showed only a modest treatment benefit.

Patients in the CA4P group experienced a median increase in progression-free survival (PFS) of 1.68 months compared to the control regimen (placebo + Avastin + chemo) The difference was not statistically significant, however.

Six patients (31.6%) in the CA4P arm and ten (47.6%) in the control arm progressed or died while on study, not unexpected since these patients have poor prognoses.

Partial responses were observed in 25.0% (n=4/16) of the subjects in the CA4P group compared to 31.6% (n=6/19) for the control regimen. The rates of stable disease were similar (56.3% vs. 57.9%).

The company says CA4P has a favorable safety profile, although most patients (57.9%) experienced transient increases in blood pressure (control: 9.5%) which generally peaked two hours following treatment and normalized ~two to three hours later. There was one case of grade 4 (life threatening) hypertensive crisis in the CA4P arm.

CA4P is a vascular disrupting agent. It fights tumors by compromising the blood vessels that feed them, causing widespread ischemia (insufficient blood flow) and necrosis (tissue death) of the cancer cells within the core of the tumor.