Notable Calls: Viavi losing foothold as iPhone supplier

Notable Calls cites research from B. Riley & Co. and William Blair showing that Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) has lost its foothold as an iPhone supplier.

B. Riley says future iPhones will only have one VIAV filter instead of two with an average selling price below $0.50.

Viavi’s remaining filter will be used for facial recognition apps through the front-facing camera but the rear-facing camera will use a standard IR filter, according to William Blair.

Lumentum’s (NASDAQ:LITE) VCSEL diode laser will likely appear in both cameras.

Viavi shares are down 6.16% .

Lumentum shares are down 0.48% .

