Stocks start off higher ahead of FOMC meeting minutes

Stocks open with modest gains ahead of this afternoon's release of minutes from the July 25-26 FOMC meeting; Dow +0.3% , S&P +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% .

Investors will be looking for clues to the Fed's next monetary move as well as any language discussing inflation, whose continued low readings may force the Fed to settle for just two rate hikes this year instead of three that it had anticipated.

European bourses sport solid gains, with France's CAC +1% , Germany's DAX +0.8% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.2% .

In U.S. corporate news, retailers again are in focus, with Target +1% after reporting better than expected earnings and improved comparable same-store sales, while Urban Outfitters +24.3% after reporting beats in earnings and revenues.

U.S. Treasury prices are flat, with the benchmark 10-year yield unchanged at 2.28%.

U.S. crude oil +0.2% at $47.65/bbl.

Also still ahead: EIA petroleum inventories