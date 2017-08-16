Zinc prices jump to highest since 2007, lifting Glencore

Zinc prices surge more than 4% to more than $3K/metric ton, reaching their highest level since 2007, due to a shortage of metal in China and falling global stockpiles.

The move boosts shares of Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF, OTCPK:GLNCY) and Vedanta (VEDL, OTCPK:VDNRF) in London trading.

Zinc prices have climbed more than 90% since Glencore idled a third, or 500K metric tons, of zinc capacity in October 2015, but CEO Ivan Glasenberg told Financial Times earlier this month that the company would be cautious about when it brings back on the production.

Zinc supply in China has tightened, driving up Chinese prices above global prices, but supply outside of the country is scarce with available stocks of the metal on the LME at low levels.