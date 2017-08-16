'Game of Thrones' thriving despite persistent leaks; new lapse today

Leaks and early releases of episodes of HBO's (TWX +0.1% ) ratings flagship Game of Thrones aren't doing too much to ding its outstanding numbers.

Sunday's episode, the fifth in a seven-episode season, reached a new high of 10.7M viewers, passing the previous week's new mark of 10.2M viewers. That's despite early details leaking from the episode as part of a digital intrusion into HBO's systems.

The previous week's episode circulated on the Internet almost three days before broadcast as part of that hack, which has led to four arrests at a company contracted by Star India to manage HBO's data.

Meanwhile, early today a lapse in Europe by HBO caused next week's episode to leak briefly. The episode appeared days ahead of schedule on the HBO Nordic and HBO Espana platforms, an incident blamed on third-party vendors (and unconnected with the hack at U.S. HBO).

Today's incident was brief, but long enough that the episode is now circulating on the Internet.