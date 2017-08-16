Gartner: cybersecurity spending will grow 7% this year to $86.4B

Worldwide IT security product and service spending will grow 7% this year to $86.4B, according to Gartner research cited by TechCrunch.

Tailwinds include continuing, headline-grabbing data breaches and growing app security testing demand.

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation going into effect in May has also increased interest in cybersecurity companies and products.

Gartner predicts the regulation will motivate 65^ of data loss prevention buying next year as even multinational companies will need to abide by the law.

