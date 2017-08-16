Philippines says China agrees on no new South China Sea expansion

China has assured the Philippines it will not occupy new features or build new structures in the South China Sea, the Philippine defense minister says.

Philippines also is working on a "commercial deal" with China to explore and exploit oil and gas resources in disputed areas of the South China Sea with an aim to begin drilling within a year, according to the Philippine foreign minister.

China claims nearly all of the South China Sea, a waterway through which $3T worth of seaborne trade passes every year, but Philippine Pres. Duterte has been courting China and avoiding disputes over maritime sovereignty while berating the U.S.

The chairman of Philippine oil and gas firm PXP Energy says any joint venture with China likely would be with "a company like CNOOC." (NYSE:CEO)