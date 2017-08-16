Partner Communications +4.3% as profits rise despite revenue drop

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) is up 4.3% in Nasdaq trading after posting Q2 earnings where revenues slipped 10% but profits rose by nearly a third.

Revenues of 805M shekels fell 10% Y/Y and missed expectations for 829M shekels (one estimate).

EBITDA came to 252M shekels ($72M), up 11%, and settled at 31% of total revenues vs. a previous 25%.

The company's cellular subscriber base withdrew by 1%, to about 2.66M. Cellular ARPU fell as well, down 5% to 62 shekels (about $18).

Revenue breakout: Service revenues, 646M shekels ($185M, down 7%); Equipment revenues, 159M ($45M, down 22%).

Adjusted free cash flow was 208M shekels (about $59M), up 48M from previous.

