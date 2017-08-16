Performance Food Group reverses early post-earnings dip

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is up 1.64% after an initial drop following its FQ4 earnings miss.

Investors may be taking note of Performance Food's 2018 EPS growth forecast of 13% to 18%, in-line with consensus estimates.

"Our robust and consistent case growth, strong top-line growth, combined with increased gross profit per case, led to profitability at the high end of our expectations for fiscal 2017. Our strategic investments in fiscal 2017 will provide us with additional growth in fiscal 2018 and beyond," says CEO George Holm.

Previously: Performance Food Group misses by $0.02, misses on revenue (Aug. 16)