Strategy Analytics: Apple topped smartphone shipments in Q2

Global smartphone shipments reached $360.4M units in Q2, according to research from Strategy Analytics.

The top five models accounted for 1 in 6 of all worldwide shipments in the quarter.

Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) shipped units (and market share): iPhone 7, 16.9M (5%); iPhone 7 Plus, 15.1M (4%).

Samsung’s (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) shipped units (and market share): Samsung Galaxy S8, 10.2M (3%); Galaxy S8+, 9M (2%).

Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A took the fifth place position with 5.5M shipped units and a 2% market share.

Apple will announce its new iPhones next month though the premium model will likely have limited supplies at launch due to supply issues.

