Duke Energy seeks to add 500 MW of new wind capacity in the Carolinas

Duke Energy (DUK -1% ) says it plans to purchase up to 500 MW worth of wind power capacity as a renewable energy source of electricity in North and South Carolina over the next five years, and is asking wind developers for bids to provide it.

DUK says it is willing to sign power purchase agreements for up to 20 years, under the terms of the request for proposals announced yesterday.

“As costs in the wind sector decline and capacity factors increase, now is an excellent time to pursue wind energy for the Carolinas," says Duke Energy Renewables and Distributed Energy Technology president Rob Caldwell.

DUK has not purchased any wind capacity in the Carolinas, although it owns and operates ~35 solar facilities in the region.