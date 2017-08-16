American Airlines expands flights to Europe

American Airlines Group (AAL +0.1% ) announces new summer service to Budapest and Prague from Philadelphia, as well as additional service to Venice from Chicago, starting May 4, 2018.

The airline company notes that Budapest and Prague will be new destinations on its route map. This summer, American began service to Amsterdam and Rome from Dallas/Fort Worth, and to Barcelona from Chicago.

American and its joint business partners serve 23 destinations in Europe nonstop from the U.S. with more than 130 daily departures.

