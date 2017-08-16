ABC signs on with Nielsen's out-of-home ratings service

ABC (DIS +0.7% ) is the latest to sign on to Nielsen's (NLSN -0.8% ) out-of-home ratings.

The network will get ratings for all content (programs and commercials) for live plus seven days of viewing away from home.

The move promises to get ABC (and its advertisers) more accurate numbers on viewership in traditionally difficult environments.

In April, ESPN became the first client of Nielsen's out-of-home reporting -- a particular boon since viewership of sporting events in public spaces including bars and restaurants (as well as airports and gyms) was going unmeasured.

Sports-heavy (and CNN-heavy) Turner also joined Nielsen's service last month.