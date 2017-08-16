UBS still optimistic that Bristol-Myers can be a player in first-line kidney cancer

UBS rates Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -1.1% ) a Buy with a $62 (8% upside) price target despite its recent setback with its Opdivo/Yervoy combo for the first-line treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC), saying it still has a chance to participate in the indication considering the possibility of a positive effect on overall survival (data readout expected in Q3 2019).

The company plans to meet with the FDA to discuss the totality of the data. If the current results cannot support a marketing application, it will be a year behind Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), assuming they have positive data.

Preliminary results from Roche's Phase 3 IMmotion151 study evaluating the combination of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) and Avastin (bevacizumab) should be released early 2018.

Preliminary data from Pfizer's Phase 3 study, JAVELIN Renal 101, assessing the combination of Inlyta (axitinib) and Bavencio (avelumab), are expected in mid-2018.

