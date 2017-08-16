Amazon expands payments for top Alexa app developers

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) expands its monetization program for developers making popular and “engaging” Alexa apps.

The program started in May but only covered games. The expansion extends included categories to everything from Education & Reference to Lifestyle to Productivity.

Amazon doesn’t divulge the payment amounts but a developer tells TechCrunch the payments range from about $5K for apps in the top 5 and $1K for apps in the top 100.

Alexa doesn’t have a formal monetization setup yet and doesn’t let developers charge for either the app or in-app purchases. Amazon also turned off its Alexa ad network last month.

