Elliott ups stake in BHP but adopts softer tone

BHP Billiton (BHP +1.5% ) is higher after Elliott Management said it raised its stake in the company to 5%, raising its stake from ~4.5% a month ago, as it continues to push for change.

But Elliott's tone appears to have softened somewhat, as it says BHP has taken positive steps to improve its business and recent comments offered confidence that Chairman-elect Ken MacKenzie would heed shareholders' calls to take steps to enhance value for the company and its owners.

The steps include exiting the U.S. shale business "and an in-depth, open and truly independent review of the petroleum business' place in BHP's portfolio."

Elliott's campaign has achieved little so far, says Andy Forster, senior investment officer at Argo Investments, adding of the shale business, "They're not going to give it away."