Microsoft launches Azure Event Grid

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) launches the fully-managed event routing service Azure Event Grid.

Azure Event Grid simplifies event-based application development and workflow creation.

The events can include IoT device changes or mobile app clicks that require a reaction, initiating processes to respond to customer requests, and any other event happening in Azure or a third-party service or app.

Pricing depends on the number of processed operations with the first 100K coming free and additional operations costing $0.30 per million during the preview period.

