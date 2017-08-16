Home Depot bounces back as solid trends highlighted

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) is up 1.46% after yesterday's somewhat puzzling downward move after a Q2 earnings topper.

Analysts are doing their part to lift sentiment on the home improvement retailer.

Raymond James (Outperform, $165 price target): "Positive trends in housing turnover, housing starts, overall home affordability and the emergence of first-time homebuyers (typically owners of older homes) during the second quarter all point to an ongoing favorable domestic housing environment."

Wedbush: "While some may pick at less-than-ideal incremental sales flow-through to profit in 2Q and guidance benefiting from higher share repurchases, we see the results and guidance as solid, particularly in comparison to the rest of retail."

Chain Store Age also has an interesting angle: "Another tailwind is the difficulties of other retailers, especially in categories like appliances. Although this accounts for a much smaller slice of Home Depot's success, we nevertheless see the market share gains across these areas as a sign that Home Depot is advancing in segments that sit slightly outside of the traditional home improvement space. Notably, the number of women considering Home Depot for these categories has increased considerably over the past year."

