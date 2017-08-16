H&E Equipment says it will not top rival bid for Neff

Neff Corp. (NEFF -6.1% ) plunges after H&E Equpment (HEES +1.5% ) says it will not submit a revised offer to buy the company, following Monday's announced $25/share acquisition proposal from another bidder.

The news leaves Neff free to terminate the previously announced merger agreement with H&E, which requires Neff to pay $13.2M to H&E if it backs out to accept another offer.

The deal with H&E allowed Neff to seek other bids until Aug. 20; on Monday, Neff said it had received an offer that was ~$90M higher than H&E's.