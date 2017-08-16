Snap +3.5%; Cantor gets bullish, SunTrust starts at Sell

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 3.5% , building momentum for the third day in a row following Monday's lockup expiration.

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares to Overweight from Neutral, and hold a $17 price target (29% upside implied).

Meanwhile, SunTrust has joined the (relatively numerous) bears, initiating coverage of Snap at Sell in a new report on social networking competitors.

Facebook's (FB -0.2% ) adoption of Snap's features is leading to faster growth, notes analyst Youssef Squali, and Facebook/Instagram and YouTube are "quick followers, constantly improving their value proposition as well, at materially greater scale."

It's going to take time for Snap to overcome "challenges around bringing advertisers onto the platform at scale, and getting a sizable portion of their ad spend short term."

He's set a price target for Snap of $10, implying 24% downside from today's pricing.