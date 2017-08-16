Google to pay Samsung $3.5B for pre-installs; Samsung snags two new projects

Samsung has renewed its license payment contract with Google (GOOG, GOOGL) for pre-installing the search engine on the company’s smartphones, according to The Korea Herald.

The amount Samsung collects depends on the amount of Google’s ad earnings from the preinstalled search app. Korean news daily JoongAng Ilbo estimates the amount could hit about $3.5B this year.

Bernstein recently suggested that Google will pay Apple $3B this year to remain the default search engine on iPhones and iPads, compared to $1B in 2014.

Meanwhile, the Herald reports that Samsung has won two projects from state-owned energy company PTT Public Company. The projects are worth about $482.16M.

