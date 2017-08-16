CEOs face "false choice" on engaging with Trump, Southern Co. CEO says

The notion that corporate CEOs cannot engage with Pres. Trump on crafting economic policies even while disagreeing with him is "a false choice," Southern Co. (SO -0.1% ) CEO Tom Fanning tells CNBC.

"You can certainly look at the events in Charlottesville and say that was awful... At the same time, [CEOs] can remain engaged in the big issues of the day and make sure business plays an appropriate role - action not rhetoric - to make America better, to drive the economy forward," Fanning argues.

"I don't engage on the big, broad meetings" with the White House, Fanning says. "I engage in a smaller scale, private setting" on the issues important to the company.