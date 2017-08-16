Russian ex-minister accuses Rosneft's Sechin of entrapment

A former Russian economy minister on trial for allegedly taking a $2M bribe accuses Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) head and Putin crony Igor Sechin of entrapment.

Prosecutors allege that Alexey Ulyukayev demanded a bribe in return for giving consent to Rosneft's purchase of shares in Bashneft, but the former minister claims Sechin personally called him and asked him to accept a suitcase with $2M inside it.

Ulyukayev’s arrest last November was the highest profile detention of a sitting government official since Pres. Putin came to power in 2000, and analysts say the arrest was retaliation against Sechin's opponents who were trying to limit the Rosneft chief's growing oil empire, and Ulyukayev was the easiest target.