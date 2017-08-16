Evolving Systems to acquire Lumata

Evolving Systems (EVOL -1.4% ) signed a definitive agreement to acquire the business operations of Lumata Holdings Ltd.

The transaction is expected to close in September.

Thomas Thekkethala, Chief Executive Officer of Evolving Systems said, “Lumata has been a pioneer in this area making it an ideal complement to our growing array of next-generation Customer Value Management offerings and we are very excited to announce this latest milestone in our business transformation.”

Adhish Kulkarni and Mo Firouzabadian, co-CEOs of Lumata, added, “Evolving Systems shares our vision for the future of real-time loyalty and customer lifecycle management and our commitment to help customers build their businesses with big data. Leveraging the complementary strengths, technology, and expertise, we look forward to the next stage of our development as a part of this growing organization.”

