Tencent will publish new game to Chinese market in November

Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY, OTCPK:TCTZF) will publish Netmarble Game’s “Lineage II: Revolution” to the Chinese market in November, according to sources of The Korea Herald’s The Investor.

Netmarble Games stands at the top of the Korean mobile gaming market and Tencent publishes its titles in China.

The hit title, which raked in $183M in its first month of release in Korea, was already released in 11 markets including Hong Kong. The game will hit Japan on August 23 and release in North America and Europe in Q4.

Tencent has fought hard to get a launch for the game, which stalled when the Chinese government denied licenses to Korean-made online games in protest of Korea’s THAAD missile deployment.

