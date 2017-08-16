Procter & Gamble opposes board seat for Trian

Procter & Gamble (PG +0.6% ) issues a new statement in response to a biting letter from Trian Partners to shareholders in which it again asks for a board seat. Key snippets from P&G's stance are posted below.

"Trian continues to offer no new, actionable ideas to drive additional value for P&G shareholders."

"We have delivered total shareholder return of 27% while companies where Mr. Peltz serves as a Board member have delivered total returns of only 8%."

"P&G reported strong fiscal 2017 results that demonstrate that our strategy is working, and our confidence in our ability to build on this success is reflected in our 2018 guidance."

Source: Press Release