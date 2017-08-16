Trump ends business councils amid CEO criticism

President Trump announces that he's ending the Manufacturing Council and Strategy Forum

Several high-profile CEOs already quit the manufacturing group this week folllowing Trump's response to the events in Charlottesville, while the Strategy Forum was reported to be breaking up from the inside.

Trump's first tweets aimed at individual companies such as Lockheed Martin and Toyota caused a temporary ripple in share prices, but they have lost some of their punch lately, including today's shot at Amazon. The S&P 500 Index and Dow 30 are on their lows of the day, but are still in positive territory.

