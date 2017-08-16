Inflation, balance sheet wind-down in focus in FOMC minutes

Many participants saw some likelihood inflation would stay below the 2% target for longer than expected, and several believe risks could be tilted to the downside. On the other hand, many saw inflation's recent weakness as the result of passing factors.

Those same inflation hawks, warned easy financial conditions and low unemployment could cause an inflation "overshoot" which would be costly to reverse.

Though deciding not to move yet on the balance sheet wind-down, most backed getting going at an upcoming meeting.

Minutes of the FOMC's July 25-26 meeting