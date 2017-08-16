Schlumberger deal for Eurasia Drilling has "big problems," Russian official says

Schlumberger's (SLB) acquisition of a 51% stake in Russia's Eurasia Drilling faces "big problems" in the current political situation, says the head of Russia's competition watchdog, in a deal widely seen as testing the state of relations between Russia and the U.S.

Russia would give consideration to the deal but approval from the U.S. Treasury Department is needed, the official tells Reuters, also asking sarcastically "Do you believe the U.S. Treasury will issue such an approval in the current situation?"

The deal marks SLB's second attempt to buy into Eurasia Drilling and the first U.S. stake in Russia's oil and gas industry since sanctions that followed the 2014 annexation of Crimea.