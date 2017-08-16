Shell, Chevron top first region-wide U.S. Gulf of Mexico lease sale

The first Gulf of Mexico lease sale under the U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management’s new Outer Continental Shelf program was subdued, with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) leading in bidding activity and total high bids.

Shell, which led the last two central Gulf sales in sum of high bids, placed the most high bids in Lease Sale 249 with 19, totaling $25M, while CVX outspent Shell by posting nearly $28M from 15 high bids.

Last year’s western Gulf Lease Sale 248 gathered 24 bids on 24 blocks from three companies, with high bids totaling just $18M.