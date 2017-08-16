Novo's semaglutide beats Lilly's dulaglutide in late-stage study in type 2 diabetics; shares ahead 3%

Novo Nordisk (NVO +2.9% ) is up at Eli Lilly's (LLY -0.9% ) expense after it announced results from the Phase 3b SUSTAIN 7 study comparing glucose control and weight loss in type 2 diabetics treated with either once-weekly semaglutide or Lilly's once-weekly Trulicity (dulaglutide) over 40 weeks.

From a mean baseline HbA1c of 8.2%, patients receiving 0.5 mg of semaglutide achieved a statistically significant reduction of 1.5% compared to 1.1% for 0.75 mg of dulaglutide. Patients receiving 1.0 mg of semaglutide experienced a reduction of 1.8% versus 1.4% for 1.5 mg of dulaglutide.

The percentages of patients achieving their target HbA1c levels or below for the lower and higher doses of semaglutide and dulaglutide were 69%/52% and 79%/68%, respectively.

On the weight loss front, patients treated with 0.5 mg, 0.75 mg and 1.0 mg of semaglutide experienced mean weight loss of 4.6 kg, 2.3 kg, and 6.5 kg, respectively. Patients receiving 1.5 mg of dulaglutide lost an average of 3.0 kg. The percentages of patients who lost at least 5% of their body weight across the three doses of semaglutide were 44%, 23% and 63%, respectively, compared to 30% for 1.5 mg of dulaglutide.

Novo's marketing applications for semaglutide are currently under review in seven jurisdictions, including the U.S., EU and Japan.

