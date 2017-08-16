SSD prices were up in July for fourteenth quarter

Prices of solid-state drives or SSDs raised in July for the fourteenth consecutive month, according to Nikkei

Volume purchase prices were up 20% from the beginning of 2017. Cheaper triple-level-cell flash memory SSDs were priced around $49 per 120GB while multilevel-cell flash memory 128GB drives were about $62 each, up 1% consecutively.

Toshiba says memory prices will fall 3% before September as the supply of NAND improves and that price growth slows.

Top SSD companies include Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) and Micron (NASDAQ:MU), which both also have exposure to the NAND market.

Western Digital shares are up 1.65% .

Micron shares are up 2.66% .

