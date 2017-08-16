Shell completes sale of 50% stake in Saudi chemicals JV

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it has completed the sale of its 50% stake in the SADAF petrochemicals joint venture to SABIC, its Saudi Arabian partner, for $820M.

Shell says the sale - part of the company's broader $30B divestment program - enables it to better focus its downstream activities and make selective investments to support growth of its global chemicals business.

The SADAF complex in Jubail, Saudi Arabia, produces an average of more than 4M metric tons/year of chemicals from ethane, benzene, methane, butane and salt brine.