Google roundup: free Home calls, power team collaborations, and Maps Q&A

Google (GOOG, GOOGL) announces free calling through Google Home with its Assistant.

The hands-free calling works for saved contacts or local businesses. The recipient will see an unlisted number for now but Google will eventually update the service to show the caller’s real mobile number.

Hands-Free Calling for Home is available today in the U.S. and Canada.

In other Google news, Google Docs rolls out power team collaborations to make it easier to track and make changes in Docs, Sheets, or Slides.

The company also added question and answer capabilities to Google Maps and mobile Search to help users make more informed decisions about businesses or location visits.

