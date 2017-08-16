Judge says Uber "misled the court"; Uber suspends Philippines operations

Judge William Alsup says in a hearing that Uber (Private:UBER) “misled the court” and withheld documents in its legal battle with Alphabet’s self-driving car company Waymo.

Uber’s law firm recently said they had some device-related information from the engineer at the heart of the case, who allegedly stole trade materials from Waymo before leaving and landing at Uber.

Waymo says the firm has stolen documents it purposefully hid from the court.

Judge Alsup threatened to put Uber’s main attorney on the stand to explain the withheld evidence.

Alsup asked Waymo to write a proposed jury injunction to present its argument during the October jury trial.

In other news, Uber suspends its operations in the Philippines after previously saying it would ignore a month-long cease and desist from the regulatory authority.

