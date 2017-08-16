KGI Securities analyst: Apple Watch unlikely to support calls at launch

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo sent out a note today saying the upcoming Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Watch will likely not support calls. The Watch should announce alongside the iPhones next month.

Kuo says Apple needs to focus first on “user experience of data transmission” improvements before working on a calling function.

The third-generation Watch, rumored to become the first model to not require iPhone tethering, could support VoIP services like FaceTime or Skype since the former already works on Watch models.

Kuo thinks Apple will use Qualcomm chips in the Watch despite the ongoing legal battles between the companies because Qualcomm has smaller, more power-friendly chips than Intel.

Source: MacRumors

Previously: CNBC: Next Apple Watch won't require iPhone tethering (Aug. 15)