Transocean extends losses after Songa deal; price paid for rigs "staggering"

Transocean (RIG -4.1% ) tumbles to a second straight day of new all-time lows following yesterday's $3.4B purchase of rival Norwegian driller Songa Offshore.

Tudor Pickering Holt calls the deal an "excellent strategic fit" that will add to RIG's EBITDA, operating cash flow and net debt/EBITDA given Songa's strong fleet quality, which includes four new, purpose-built floaters working under long-term contracts with Statoil and a $4.1B backlog.

Credit Suisse analysts call it a "good deal, not great," citing Songa's "good assets and backlog," $2.2B in debt with $1.8B of the amount tied to four 6G rigs; the firm says the price paid is "a bit high but given the backlog and debt to EBTIDA at ~4x it was not going to be sold on the cheap."

Seaport Global Securities, however, thinks the deal is a negative for RIG, saying that while it enhances RIG's already strong position in the harsh environment floater market in Norway, the implied deal value of $850M per working rig and $485M per total rig is "staggering," even for new generation rigs with a strong backlog position.