Dorman Products -5% as Spruce Point calls a Strong Sell

Dorman Products (DORM -4.8% ) sheds 5% after Spruce Point Capital issued a new research report that tagged the stock with a Strong Sell rating, predicting a 30%-50% downside, as it believes the stock's premium valuation is unwarranted.

Spruce Point says DORM's partnership with Amazon has driven the stock's outperformance but its channel checks indicate a potential risk that DORM could agitate its biggest customers; consensus expectations for DORM to continue growing top-line sales by 7% are unlikely in light of slowing growth of customers AutoZone, O'Reilly Auto and Advance Auto Parts.