Cisco -1.2% as Q4 earnings beat shows declining sales, profits

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is 1.2% lower after hours following fiscal Q4 earnings where key revenue sources declined and the company forecast further declines for the current quarter.

Net income fell 14% on a GAAP basis, to $2.4B; it dropped 3% on a non-GAAP basis, to $3.1B.

But the company was performing on strategy, says CFO Kelly Kramer: "We delivered another solid quarter and fiscal year. We executed well, drove solid profitability, strong cash flow, and we continued to deliver on our strategic growth priorities."

Revenue breakout: Product, $9.03B (down 5.5%); Service, $3.11B (up 0.6%).

Revenue by product group: Switching, $3.44B (down 9%); NGN Routing, $1.89B (down 9%); Collaboration, $1.11B (down 3%); Data Center, $837M (down 4%); Wireless, $799M (up 5%); Security, $558M (up 3%); Service provider video, $227M (down 10%); Other, $161M (up 31%).

For Q1, it's guiding for revenue to drop 1-3% Y/Y and for an EPS of $0.59-$0.61 (in line with consensus for $0.60). It sees gross margin (non-GAAP) of 63-64%, operating margin of 29.5%-30.5%, and a tax provision rate of 22%.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

