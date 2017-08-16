Vipshop -5.8% as Q2 misses on profits, revenues

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE:VIPS) has slipped 5.8% in postmarket trades following the release of Q2 earnings where revenues rose 30% but the company missed expectations on top and bottom lines.

Gross profit was up 19.1% to 3.86B yuan (about $569.4M), and non-GAAP net income rose 7.5%, to 728.2M yuan ($107.4M).

Active customers rose 22% to 28.1M; total orders rose 23%, to 84.8M. Average revenue per active customer was up 6.7% Y/Y driven by a 5.9% boost in average ticket size.

It had cash, equivalents and restricted cash at quarter's end of 4.2B yuan ($619.2M). Free cash flow was -$24.2M.

For Q3, it's guiding to net revenues of 14.9B-15.4B yuan (vs. consensus for 15.187B yuan, about $2.27B) representing growth in renminbi terms of 24-28%.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8 a.m. ET.

Press Release