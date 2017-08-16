U.S. Silica to buy Mississippi Sand for $95M

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) agrees to acquire Mississippi Sand, a Missouri-based frac sand mining and logistics company, for $95.4M.

SLCA says Mississippi Sand's plant is capable of producing 1.2M tons/year, expandable to 1.6M tons/year, of mostly fine grade sand, with nearly two-thirds of production 40/70 mesh that is in high demand; the acquired company controls more than 30M tons of high-quality frac sand reserves on 650 acres through a long-term lease agreement.

The deal also includes a ~1M tons/year dry plant located in west Texas' Permian Basin, which currently is idled but could be utilized in the future.