FDA OK with Valeant's B + L site in Florida, overhang removed from regulatory submissions; shares ahead 1% after hours

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) announces that the FDA has confirmed that it will issue a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) inspection classification for its Bausch + Lomb manufacturing facility in Tampa, FL. The VAI tag means that objectionable concerns were observed by FDA inspectors at the site, but the problems were below the threshold of regulatory significance.

The company's current and planned regulatory filings for products made in Tampa are now unencumbered by Current Good Manufacturing Practice (CGMP) issues. Valeant received a CRL last week related to its marketing application for IOP med latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution citing CGMP deficiencies at the facility.

Shares are up 1% after hours on robust volume.

