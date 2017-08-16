Stocks close with small gains, led by retailers

Stocks held on to slim gains following news that Pres. Trump was ending the Manufacturing Council and Strategy Forum after several CEOs announced their departures from the groups, which sparked a mild selloff that left the major averages just above their flat lines.

"The market is gauging future expectations for the Trump agenda," says State Street's Michael Arone, which combined with the unsettling North Korea dispute last week, "raises uncertainty about the path of future policies."

Stocks were little affected after minutes from the Fed’s latest meeting showed most officials remaining in favor of announcing a balance sheet move at the Sept. 19 policy meeting despite concerns about slowing inflation.

Nine of the S&P 500's 11 sectors finished higher, led by the materials sector (+0.9%), but the big news was in the consumer discretionary sector (+0.5%), where investors cheered the latest earnings reports from Target (+3.6%) and Urban Outfitters (+17.5%).

Energy (-1.1%) and financials (-0.2%) were the only two groups to finish in the red; U.S. crude oil weighed on the energy sector, falling 1.6% to $46.78/bbl, following a mixed EIA inventory report.

U.S. Treasury prices rose across the yield curve, with the 10-year yield losing 4 bps to 2.23% and the two-year yield shedding 3 bps to 1.33%.